Take a Rare Peek Inside the See's Candies Factory

By Tamara Palmer

2 hours ago

Ever wonder what it looks like inside the See's Candies kitchen in South San Francisco? It's not open to the public, though the adjacent retail shop is and carries some of the freshest confections anywhere.

See's is a legendary Bay Area company with a strong record of employee retention. The South San Francisco kitchen employs 200 people and the longest current staff member has been there for 43 years.

"I never get sick of the candy!" one 38-year veteran of the company told NBC Bay Area as she pulled us in for an exclusive tour.
