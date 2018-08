Billed as the "Grand Central of the West," the $2.2 billion Salesforce Transit Center stretches 4 city blocks. Some have compared the 5.4-acre rooftop park to the High Line in New York. There are more than 600 trees and 16,000 plants in the outdoor gardens.



The transit center is expected to be the future home of California's high-speed rail.



Amount Salesforce will pay over 25 years for the naming rights? $110 million