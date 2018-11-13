San Jose's Skyline Could Be Changing

Construction is booming in downtown San Jose, and the next round of building could bring even taller skyscrapers to the downtown area and near the city's airport.

The South Bay city may raise the limits for high-rise construction in an effort to spur economic growth -- even near Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Until recently, San Jose kept height restrictions below the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration. If they change, there could be impact to some airlines that fly in and out of the airport.

The Mercury News reports that the city is in negotiations with the airlines that would have to fly with lighter loads in order to accommodate a taller skyline.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in his state of the city address earlier this year that the city's airport is the fastest growing airport in the nation.

He also told the San Jose Downtown Association: "Transforming our downtown skyline and maintaining a world-class international airport each constitutes important fundamental long-term economic objectives. We’ve had to manage conflicts between the two."

When it comes to Google's development in the city, labor group Working Partnerships USA is planning to make an announcement Tuesday morning. The tech giant's development would be one of the areas impacted by the height restriction conservation.