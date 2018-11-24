Tampa Police Arrest San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Reuben Foster on Domestic Violence Charge
Published 6 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday on a domestic violence charge in Tampa, Florida, according to court records.
The 49ers are currently in Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccanneers on Sunday.
Foster's arrest comes after a Santa Clara County judge in May dismissed domestic violence charges against him citing insufficient evidence.
No other information was immediately available.