SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday on a domestic violence charge in Tampa, Florida, according to court records.

The 49ers are currently in Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccanneers on Sunday.

Foster's arrest comes after a Santa Clara County judge in May dismissed domestic violence charges against him citing insufficient evidence.

No other information was immediately available.