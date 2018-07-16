Tarps Coming Off Mount Davis for A's-Giants Contest

They've been hidden in darkness for the past 13 years of Oakland Athletics baseball, but that's all about to change Saturday evening.

The seats of tarp-covered Mount Davis — an upper deck section at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum — will be uncovered and opened to fans when the Athletics host the San Francisco Giants during the fifth game of this year's Bay Bridge Series, according to the team.

"By opening Mount Davis we have the chance to set the Athletics all-time attendance record at the Coliseum," A's President Dave Kaval said in a statement. "I invite the Green and Gold faithful to come out and join us as we aim to beat our cross-town rivals, again, and ultimately take the Bay Bridge Series."

The all-time attendance record at the Coliseum was set back in 2004 when 55,989 fans packed the house, according to the team.

Fans interested in taking in the ballgame from up above on Mount Davis will have to fork over $10 for a ticket. Hot dogs, nachos, peanuts, water and soda sold across Mount Davis concession stands will cost $2.

Oakland took two games out of the three from San Francisco when the teams met this past weekend at AT&T Park. Both Bay Area squads will face off once again for a three-game set starting Friday in the East Bay.