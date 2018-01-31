Tartt Could Be One of NFL's Best Strong Safeties in 2018

The 49ers have reason to be optimistic about having an improved defense in 2018.

For starters, there are the young, first-round picks up front – Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas and DeForest Buckner – that have shown they could grow into something special. Then there’s young middle linebacker Reuben Foster, who was terrific as a rookie. Plus, the entire unit will be playing its second season under coordinator Robert Saleh’s system.

In addition, there’s the promise showed by safety Jaquiski Tartt in an injury-shortened season.

Tartt, in his third season, played just nine games in 2017 because of a broken forearm, but seemed a perfect fit for Saleh’s scheme at strong safety, where he played closer to the line of scrimmage to offer more run support. He also was able to fill in for a couple of games at free safety when Jimmie Ward was hurt, and has played cornerback. So, he’s been a versatile performer in his three NFL seasons in the Bay Area.

But it was as a strong safety that Tartt showed he could make the most impact on this defense in 2018 and beyond. The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder is a strong tackler and big hitter with great range. The analytic website Pro Football Focus graded Tartt among its five highest-graded 49ers in 2017 at No. 4, behind Foster, Buckner and offensive tackle Joe Staley, and ahead of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Over nine games, Tartt was in on 54 tackles, had a half-sack, three passes defensed and an interception.

This week, Bleacher Report ranked Tartt as the NFL’s third-best strong safety (behind Harrison Smith of the Vikings and Patrick Chung of the Patriots).

Wrote Kyle Posey for Bleacher Report: “Tartt is a player. It’s a shame he only played nine games. When Tartt was stationed in the box, he could avoid blockers or bob and weave through traffic to make stops near the line of scrimmage. He was most impressive in coverage and didn’t struggle against anyone he faced. He also flashed the recovery skills of a corner. Tartt will only get better the more he plays. If you’re a football fan, you should want him healthy.”