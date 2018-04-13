Taxi Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Incident in Millbrae

A taxi driver was arrested at a car wash after police said a cab struck a pedestrain in Millbrae.

A pedestrian was crossing the street in the area of El Camino Real and Silva around 4:56 a.m. Friday when the taxi cab struck, San Mateo Sheriff's office said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

Burlingame Police took the suspect into custody as he was entering a carwash, the sheriff's office said.

Neither the suspect or the pedestrian has been identified.

