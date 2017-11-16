Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers Among Artists Coming to San Jose For Poptopia - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers Among Artists Coming to San Jose For Poptopia

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers Among Artists Coming to San Jose For Poptopia
    Getty Images
    (L-R) Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the Chainsmokers.

    Good news, music lovers!

    With Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the Chainsmokers on the star-studded lineup, Poptopia promises to be a fun night.

    Sponsored by 99.7 NOW!, the event will be hosted at San Jose's SAP Center from 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. 

    Tickets, with which fans can also watch Dua Lipa, Niall Horan, Fifth Harmony and more, range from $146 to $884.

    Separately, Swifties received more good news this week.

    Having recently released "Reputation," the 10-time Grammy winner will kick off a nationwide stadium tour next May. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is one of the locations where she is expected to perform on May 12.

    People keen to watch next year's concert can register online.

    Published at 2:56 PM PST on Nov 16, 2017
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices