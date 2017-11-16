Good news, music lovers!

With Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the Chainsmokers on the star-studded lineup, Poptopia promises to be a fun night.

Sponsored by 99.7 NOW!, the event will be hosted at San Jose's SAP Center from 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Tickets, with which fans can also watch Dua Lipa, Niall Horan, Fifth Harmony and more, range from $146 to $884.

Separately, Swifties received more good news this week.

Having recently released "Reputation," the 10-time Grammy winner will kick off a nationwide stadium tour next May. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is one of the locations where she is expected to perform on May 12.

People keen to watch next year's concert can register online.