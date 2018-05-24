A San Jose elementary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly engaging a minor in a lewd act before school started one morning earlier this month, according to the city's Police Department.

Sunnyvale resident and Dahl Elementary School teacher Eduard Frerking, 61, was arrested after police were informed of the alleged offense against a 9-year-old student.

On Wednesday, the Police Department learned that Frerking had allegedly requested the minor assist him in preparing his kindergarten classroom for the day. During that time, Frerking allegedly inappropriately touched her.

Detectives responded to the school, took Frerking into custody and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the act or any similar incidents are asked to call Detective Sgt. Brian Spears or Detective Frank Montoya at (408) 537-1397.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP or click the "Submit a Tip" tab at the bottom of the San Jose Police Department website.