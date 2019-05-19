Teachers Strike Set For New Haven District in Union City

Teachers with the New Haven School District in Union City are going on strike Monday morning. (May 19, 2019)

Talks on Sunday between contract bargaining teams representing the New Haven Unified School District and its teachers union were not fruitful, representatives of both sides said Sunday.

That means the union's 575-600 teachers will begin a planned strike at 7 a.m. Monday, New Haven Teachers Association president Joe Ku'e Angeles said.

"Unfortunately, today's negotiations did not yield useful progress," Ku'e Angeles said. "So the strike is set to begin."

The school district's "last, best, and final offer" is for a 1 percent raise for 2019-2020, as part of the teachers' salary schedule, and a one-time 3 percent payment. A new amendment to that added a 0.5 percent on-the-schedule pay raise for teachers for every additional $1 million in state funding for 2019/20, up to an additional 1 percent raise applied to the salary schedule.

The teachers, meanwhile, are seeking a 10 percent raise over the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

The New Haven district includes 12 schools in Union City and Hayward, which the district vows to keep open, using substitute teachers and administrative staff to lead educational activities.