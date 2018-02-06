Team USA Athletes Depart SFO for PyeongChang

Sixteen members of the U.S. Freestyle Ski team flew out of San Francisco International Airport Tuesday on their way to South Korea as the Olympic games are just days away. Anoushah Rasta Reports.

Sixteen members of the U.S. Freestyle Ski team flew out of San Francisco International Airport Tuesday on their way to South Korea as the Olympic games are just days away.

United Airlines is the official airline of Team USA and all athletes have to fly out of SFO to get on the flight to South Korea with other lucky passengers.

"I already told my wife, 'Hey, I’m going to be flying with the Olympians!'" said passenger Darlwin Langit.



Though a long flight awaited, the athletes were thankful for the support before taking off for the Winter Olympic Games as crowds gathered around them, cheering and waving American flags.

"It’s pretty amazing," Olympian Madison Olsen said. "I mean I have been training for probably seven to eight years for this moment and it’s so overwhelming. I’m so grateful for this opportunity."

Like Olsen, silver medalist Gus Kenworthy is thankful and appreciative of all of the encouragement and kind words.

"I’m going to do my very best for you guys so I hope it goes well," Kenworthy said. "Thank you for having my back."

Athletes have been traveling out of SFO to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, the closest airport to PyeongChang, since late January.

They train to race and sprint on the ice, jump over tall slopes of snow and plunge down icy tracks, but how does an Olympian prepare for such a long flight?

"Lots of water, music, movie," said Olsen.

They will touch down at Seoul at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after their 12 and a half hour flight.







