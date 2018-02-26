Team USA Athletes Arrive at SFO Following Winter Olympics

The Olympic flame may have been extinguished in South Korea, but the United States athletes are bringing home plenty of spirit. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

About 100 Team USA athletes arrived at San Francisco International Airport Monday following a 10 and a half hour flight. Most athletes are still on Cloud 9 after their Olympic experience.

"It feels so good to be back in California," gold-medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson said.

The Lake Tahoe snowboarder returned to SFO with a much heavier bag after winning both a silver and gold medal in Pyeongchang.

"I want to get to the ocean and jump in the water and take in that Pacific Ocean vibe," Anderson said of what she plans to do next.

Figure skater Adam Rippon was also one of the Olympic athletes to arrive at SFO Monday. Rippon, who earned a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics, said he hopes he inspired others to pursue their dreams.

Meanwhile, Anderson said she was headed to Los Angeles to tape the Ellen DeGeneres show. Her interview on the show is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Wednesday on NBC Bay Area.