Strong Quake on Hayward Fault Could Kill Hundreds, USGS Says

Bay Area residents are living on the edge of a "tectonic time bomb," according to new research from the U.S. Geological Survey. (Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018)

Bay Area residents are living on the edge of a "tectonic time bomb," according to new research from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS study says the Hayward Fault is more dangerous than the San Andreas Fault because it runs through some of the most heavily populated parts of the Bay Area, from Richmond down to San Jose.

Hundreds of people could die, and thousands would be hurt if an earthquake of magnitude-7.0 or stronger were to strike along the Hayward Fault, the USGS estimates.

“This fault is what we sort of call a tectonic time bomb,” USGS earthquake geologist emeritus David Schwartz told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s just waiting to go off.”

An estimated 2 million people live on the Hayward Fault, the study says.

The new study comes on the eve of the 112th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake that measured magnitude 7.9. That April 18 temblor struck along the San Andreas Fault, killing as many as 3,000 people and reducing the city to rubble.