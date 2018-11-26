Teen Takes Dad's Porsche Out for a Spin Without Permission, Crashes It - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Teen Takes Dad's Porsche Out for a Spin Without Permission, Crashes It

'Hopefully the teen learned his lesson!' Santa Rosa police wrote on Facebook

By Brendan Weber

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Takes Dad's Porsche Out for a Spin Without Permission, Crashes It
    Santa Rosa Police Department
    Officials investigate a crash involving a teenager who took his father's Porsche out for a spin without permission.

    Ouch.

    An unlicensed teen hopped in his father's Porsche coupe over the weekend and took it for a spin without permission before later wrecking the high-end car, according to Santa Rosa police.

    The Porsche suffered serious damage to its passenger door and right rear tire, but no one was hurt in the crash, according to police.

    "Hopefully the teen learned his lesson!" police wrote on Facebook.

    Police did not say what caused the crash.

    Based on a photo shared by the department, roads were wet at the time when officials were investigating the crash. It's not clear if it was actually raining when the crash occurred.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices