Teen Dies in Early-Morning Crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

An 18-year-old man died in a collision on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Sunday morning, and a 16-year-old boy sustained major injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before the fatal collision, the 16-year-old was driving a 1997 Acura TL that was allegedly involved in a different crash, the CHP said.

The first crash was on Oakland Road, according to the CHP.

The force of the first crash impelled the Acura onto northbound Highway 101, where it came to rest between the passing lane and the lane next to it, the CHP said.

A 2007 Toyota Camry going 65 mph in the passing lane wasn't able to avoid the Acura for unknown reasons and hit the car, according to the CHP.

An 18-year-old Acura passenger died at the scene. The 16-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 69-year-old Toyota driver was treated and released. All three people are from San Jose.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs are not involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Berry at (408) 467-5400.