A 15-year-old boy was listed in life-threatening condition after he was punched while waiting for a bus in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The teenager was attacked around 1:20 p.m. along the 4700 block of Mission Street, police said.

The suspect came up on the teenager from behind and punched him, according to police. The teen was punched "several more times" after he fell to the ground.

Police said that the suspect fled the scene. A suspect description was not immediately available.