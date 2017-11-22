Teen Trying to Retrieve Ball in SF Stabbed by Man With Scissors: Police - NBC Bay Area
Teen Trying to Retrieve Ball in SF Stabbed by Man With Scissors: Police

The 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By Brendan Weber

    A 45-year-old man on Tuesday stabbed a teenage boy who was trying to retrieve a ball that landed where the man was sitting, according to San Francisco police.

    The 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the man was taken into custody, police said.

    The stabbing occurred along the 700 block of Moscow Street around 2:15 p.m., according to police.

    The boy was at a playground with some friends when one of them kicked the ball over to the area where the man was sitting, police said. The man, who was apparently angry that the ball landed near him, stabbed the boy with scissors when he went to grab the ball.

    Arriving officers found the suspect and detained him, according to police.

