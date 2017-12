A 16-year-old girl was shot early Sunday and then injured in a car crash on the way to the hospital. (Dec. 24, 2017)

A 16-year-old girl was shot in San Jose early Sunday and then injured in a car crash on the way to the hospital, police said.

The girl was struck around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Bendorf Drive, according to police.

When crews were on their way to the scene, they received reports that someone was already taking the girl to a hospital in a black Chrysler 300.

That driver crashed into a tree in the parking lot of a Valero gas station at Monterey Road and Chynoweth Avenue.

The girl underwent surgery, police said, for life-threatening injuries. A suspect or suspects are at large.

Additional details were not immediately available.