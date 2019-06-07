Teens Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Milpitas - NBC Bay Area
Teens Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Milpitas

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    Three teenagers were injured after a suspected DUI crash in Milpitas Thursday night, police said. (June 7, 2019)

    Three teenagers were injured after a suspected DUI crash in Milpitas Thursday night, police said.

    Officers responded to reports about a crash on Lacey Drive and Edsel Drive at about 11:14 p.m. and upon arrival, discovered a juvenile had crashed into a couple of parked cars.

    One of the cars had a passenger in it and that victim suffered minor injuries.

    Two passengers in the suspect's vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

    The driver was arrested for possible DUI.

    No additional information was immediately available.

