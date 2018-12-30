Ten Years Later, Oscar Grant to Be Honored at Fruitvale Station - NBC Bay Area
Ten Years Later, Oscar Grant to Be Honored at Fruitvale Station

Published 42 minutes ago

    Tuesday will mark the 10 years since Oscar Grant (inset) was shot to death by a BART police officer on the Fruitvale Station platform. (Dec. 30, 2018)

    Nearly a decade after a BART police officer shot and killed 22-year-old Oscar Grant at the Fruitvale station in Oakland on New Year's Day, some are asking what has changed.

    On Tuesday, the community plans to honor Grant's life and it is calling on the powers that be to ensure police accountability. Grant's mother and the Oscar Grant Foundation will hold a vigil at the station where he died Jan. 1, 2009, after he was shot in the back by BART Officer Johannes Mehserle during a struggle.

    Mehserle was charged with second-degree murder and convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

    Advocates are hoping one day the station will be renamed Grant Station, and in the meantime a mural memorializing Grant is in the works.

    NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro has the full story in the above video.

