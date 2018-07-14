SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 07: Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

What to Know Filings show Elon Musk donated $38,900 to a PAC dedicated to keeping Republicans in control of Congress

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen also donated, bringing the group’s second quarter earnings to more than $8 million

Musk has donated to many candidates from both parties in the past including Hilary Clinton in both of her presidential campaigns

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly donated nearly $40,000 to a Republican political action committee, becoming one of their top 50 donors last quarter, The Hill reported Saturday.

The Federal Election Commission filing shows Musk donated $38,900 to the Protect the House PAC, a committee dedicated to keeping Republicans in control of Congress, The Hill reported.

According to Salon, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Houston Texans owner Robert McNair were also donators, bringing the group’s second quarter earnings to more than $8 million.

Musk has donated to many candidates from both parties in the past including Hilary Clinton in both of her presidential campaigns.

Musk, who has spoken out against climate change, has described himself as a socialist.

"By the way, I am actually a socialist," he tweeted. "Just not the kind that shifts resources from most productive to least productive, pretending to do good, while actually causing harm. True socialism seeks greatest good for all."



