A Tesla involved in a crash Sunday is seen near Geary and Taylor streets in San Francisco. (July 21, 2019)

San Francisco police on Wednesday said that the Tesla vehicle involved in last weekend's collision that left one pedestrian dead and another hurt was not in Autopilot.

Based on preliminary information, police said the Tesla's "Auto Pilot Driver Assist Feature" was "not in operation" at the time of the crash, which occurred Sunday afternoon in the Tenderloin.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at Taylor and O'Farrell streets when a Tesla traveling north on Taylor ran a red light, and a Mini Cooper clipped it, police said. The Tesla then spun out of control and hit a couple crossing O'Farrell.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one died, police said. The victim who died was later identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Dean of Clovis, California.

The other victim was his wife, Kelly. As of Wednesday, she was still listed in critical condition, according to San Francisco General Hospital.

Investigators are working with Tesla as they continue to look into the crash, according to police. They have removed a data storage device from the Tesla involved in the collision and plan to analyze it to figure out what happened before the crash.

The Tesla driver, identified as 21-year-old Kelsey Mariah Cambridge of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of running a red light and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.