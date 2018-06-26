A massive tent has been built at Tesla's plant in Fremont to boost production of the Model 3.

A massive tent has been erected at Tesla's manufacturing headquarters in Fremont, purportedly to help the electric automaker make good on its Model 3 production goal.

CEO Elon Musk, in response to a tweet from NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai late Tuesday night, said the company needed to make good on its goal to produce 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of June.

"No standard automotive solution could be built in time, so we created a new solution. It is working & has slightly higher quality than the more traditional general assembly line. Perhaps most surprising is that the total cost of production in the sprung tent is lower."

The tent, which was built earlier this month, is the size of two football fields.



