Tesla Plans to Ramp Up Production at Fremont Plant: Report

By Stephen Ellison

Published 12 minutes ago

    The Washington Post/Getty Images
    A Tesla Model 3 is seen in the general assembly line at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Photo by Mason Trinca for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    Tesla is planning on ramping up electric vehicle production at its Fremont plant in the near future, according to a report in Bloomberg, citing a company email to employees.

    The Palo Alto-based company is "making preparations" to raise output at the plant, Automotive President Jerome Guillen told Tesla workers in an email Tuesday, according to Bloomberg, which viewed a copy of the message.

    Tesla reported a record 95,200 second-quarter deliveries, beating Wall Street estimates, according to Bloomberg.

    Guillen’s email also said Tesla "hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency" in the most recent quarter, Bloomberg reported.

    The company's stock has plummeted 31% this year.

