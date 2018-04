This undated image shows the Tesla Model 3 sedan. The electric car company’s newest vehicle, the Model 3, which is set to go to 30 customers on Friday, is half the cost of previous models.

Tesla temporarily halted production of its Model 3 sedan at its Fremont plant, according to a report from Buzzfeed.

The stoppage will last about three to four days to "improve automation" in the factory, a spokesman for the Palo Alto-based company told Buzzfeed.

During the pause, workers are expected to use vacation days or stay home without pay, Buzzfeed reported.

In a tweet Friday, Musk blamed himself for excessive automation at Tesla's plant and said "humans are underrated."