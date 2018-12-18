Tesla Vehicle Catches Fire in Los Gatos: Fire Dept.

A Tesla caught fire Tuesday in a business parking lot in Los Gatos, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The silver Tesla Model S caught fire a little after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Los Gatos Tire and Auto Repair at University Avenue and Industrial Way, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was not involved in a collision nor was their work being done on it, fire officials said.

Firefighters investigate a vehicle fire involving a Tesla Tuesday in Los Gatos. (Dec. 18, 2018)

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

An employee of the tire shop said the vehicle was brought in on a tow truck, and he noticed a hissing sound coming from it, then within minutes, the vehicle was on fire.

Fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze, but the batteries continued to burn long after the larger flames were put out, fire officials said. Crews remained at the scene to keep the batteries cool and ensure they didn't reignite.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, was walking his dog and said he saw a big plume of white smoke. He did not see how the original fire ignited.

The entire front of the Tesla was charred. The adjacent building was not damaged, fire officials said.