Tesla Video Shows Hit-and-Run Collision in Los Gatos
Tesla Video Shows Hit-and-Run Collision in Los Gatos

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 12 minutes ago

    RAW: Tesla Records Hit-and-Run in Los Gatos

    Video recorded by a Tesla shows a hit-and-run in Los Gatos on July 4. Video provided by @teslaownersSV/Twitter.

    Published 11 minutes ago

    Video recorded from a Tesla appears to show a hit-and-run collision in Los Gatos.

    John Stringer, who was driving the Tesla with his son inside, said the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Blossom Hill Road. Video shows a truck crossing over double yellow lines and into another lane before sideswiping into the Tesla.

    Stringer said he called police following the incident and has filed a report with the Los Gatos Police Department.

    NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Los Gatos Police Department for more information.

    Updates to come.

