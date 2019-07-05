Tesla Video Shows Hit-and-Run Collision in Los Gatos

Video recorded by a Tesla shows a hit-and-run in Los Gatos on July 4. Video provided by @teslaownersSV/Twitter.

Video recorded from a Tesla appears to show a hit-and-run collision in Los Gatos.

John Stringer, who was driving the Tesla with his son inside, said the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Blossom Hill Road. Video shows a truck crossing over double yellow lines and into another lane before sideswiping into the Tesla.

Stringer said he called police following the incident and has filed a report with the Los Gatos Police Department.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Los Gatos Police Department for more information.

Updates to come.