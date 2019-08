File image

A new building permit issued to Tesla in July reveals that the company is planning to start solar roof testing at its car plant in Fremont.

In 2016 Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed his plan to make a roof entirely of tiles that generate solar power, but that look like standard roof shingles. Since then, the project has been delayed.

This week Musk tweeted that he hopes to be making a thousand solar rooftops per week by the end of this year.