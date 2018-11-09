(From top, left to right): Marcos Rodriguez, Raeanna Nicole Sagote. (From bottom, left to right): Allison Renee Martin, Alejandro Garcia.

Police say a Sunnyvale resident's "Text-to-911" during an in-progress home burglary helped officers nab the suspects.

The resident, who hid under the covers of her bed, texted information to Sunnyvale police dispatchers during the burglary.

The incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Mary Avenue, just east of Highway 85.

Police said the suspects fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

The burglars took off with personal property and a 2016 Tesla Model 6, police said. Officer later located the unoccupied Tesla in North San Jose.

Investigators then monitored the stolen vehicle.

"A short time later a silver Audi dropped off two females, 23-year-old San Jose resident Allison Martin and 21-year-old San Jose resident Raeanna Sagote, near the Tesla," Sunnyvale police said in a statement. "When the females entered the Tesla, they were detained by officers. The driver of the Audi fled the area prior to police contact. The driver of the Audi was identified as 23-year-old San Jose resident Marco Rodriguez."

Detectives then conducted surveilance at Rodriguez's San Jose home, where he was later detained along with 23-year-old Alejandro Garcia, also of San Jose. Police said both suspects were on parole for burglary.

Property from the Sunnyvale burglary was also found in Rodriguez's vehicle, according to police.

All four suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.