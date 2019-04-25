Oakland Boy Who Accidentally Shot Himself Says 'Thank You'

Four-year-old Na'vaun Jackson is smiling and saying "thank you" weeks after he accidentally shot himself in the head when he found a gun at a family friend's home.

In a video posted Wednesday by family on Facebook, the young boy from Oakland repeated the words "grandpa", "mama", "sister", "hello world" and "thank you" after his grandfather Ramon Price.

It's hard to believe that a little more than two weeks ago, Na'vaun was clinging to life.

He's currently in physical therapy five days a week at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland after he was moved out of the ICU earlier this month, his family said Thursday.

"Miracles happen," Navaun's great aunt Jamilia Land said. She said there's no anticipated release date from the hospital as Na'vaun has a long road to recovery.

The family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help for the medical expenses.

The boyfriend of Navaun's mother, 37-year-old Terrence Wilson, was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of possession of a fire arm by a felon, as well as one count of first degree criminal firearm storage.