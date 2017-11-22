All three Bay Area airports were expecting an increase in passengers traveling through their terminals this Thanksgiving. (Nov. 22, 2017)

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, lots of people were flying in and out of the Bay Area on Wednesday, and lots were hitting the road, accompanied by law enforcement to make sure they do it by the book.

All three Bay Area airports expected an increase in passengers over last Thanksgiving. And there was no shortage of brake lights on area freeways.

The California Highway Patrol began its maximum enforcement period that runs through Sunday, meaning all available CHP officers will be on patrol. The program focuses on texting, DUIs and seat belt violations.

Among the 27 people killed in 2016 Thanksgiving crashes in CHP jurisdictions, 14 were not wearing seat belts, according to the agency's data.

"Whether you are driving across the street or across the country for your Thanksgiving gathering, it is imperative to wear your seat belt," Warren Stanley, the CHP's acting commissioner, said in a statement.

AAA says more than 6 million Californians are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, up 3 percent from 2016, with some travelers taking advantage of the lowest airfares in years.

Bay City News contributed to this report.