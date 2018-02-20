 'The Beasom 10': Top 10 Photos From Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final, Biathlon Mixed Relay - NBC Bay Area
'The Beasom 10': Top 10 Photos From Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final, Biathlon Mixed Relay

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

10 PHOTOS

5 hours ago

NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom shares his top 10 photos from the women's freeski halfpipe final and biathlon mixed relay.

South Lake Tahoe's Maddie Bowman and Carmel's Brita Sigourney competed in the halfpipe final while Palo Alto's Joanne Reid competed in the biathlon event.
