After sweating through sizzling temperates on Sunday, the Bay Area will once again roast Monday afternoon, with several spots expected to soar into the triple digits. NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri reports.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory in the Bay Area will continue after scorching temperatures sparked a host of issues Monday across the region.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday's warnings will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Late Monday, Bay Area Rapid Transit officials reported systemwide service delays "due to extreme weather related trackway equipment problems."

Power outages reported Monday on the Peninsula, San Francisco and East Bay were all tied to the scorching temperatures, officials said.

Bay Area Faces 90s, 100s as Heat Wave Continues

Some area reached triple-digit temps

Weather officials are reminding people to stay hydrated, limit the amount of time they spend outside during the hottest time of the day, and keep a close eye on children and pets, making sure not to leave them in parked vehicles.