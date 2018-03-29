As seal pup season runs through July, The Marine Mammal Center is asking people not to take close-up photos of seal pups, especially selfies. (Mar. 29, 2018)

They claim a mother can abandon a pup if she sees or smells human interaction and they encourage the public to keep their distance.

“Our motto is 50 feet,” said Abby McClain from The Marine Mammal Center.

Warning: Do Not Take Selfies With Seal Pups

The non-profit took to Facebook Wednesday to warn animal lovers to stay away writing, “The selfie – Worst thing for seal pups since the invention of the orca.”

They asked people to “leave seals be” as “one quick selfie isn’t worth the pups life.”