The Marine Mammal Center Sends Warning: Do Not Take Selfies With Seal Pups - NBC Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: 
Protesters Return to Sacramento Streets
logo_bay_2x

The Marine Mammal Center Sends Warning: Do Not Take Selfies With Seal Pups

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Marine Mammal Center Sends Warning: Do Not Take Selfies With Seal Pups
    Chris Jewitt/NBC Bay Area
    As seal pup season runs through July, The Marine Mammal Center is asking people not to take close-up photos of seal pups, especially selfies. (Mar. 29, 2018)

    As seal pup season runs through July, The Marine Mammal Center is asking people not to take close-up photos of seal pups, especially selfies.

    They claim a mother can abandon a pup if she sees or smells human interaction and they encourage the public to keep their distance.

    “Our motto is 50 feet,” said Abby McClain from The Marine Mammal Center.

    Warning: Do Not Take Selfies With Seal PupsWarning: Do Not Take Selfies With Seal Pups

    The non-profit took to Facebook Wednesday to warn animal lovers to stay away writing, “The selfie – Worst thing for seal pups since the invention of the orca.”

    They asked people to “leave seals be” as “one quick selfie isn’t worth the pups life.”

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices