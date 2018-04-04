The SF Armory Selling All You Can Imagine

From a grand piano to a human hamster wheel, The San Francisco National Guard Armory and Arsenal, better known as The SF Armory, is holding a prop sale following the purchase of the 200,000 square-foot building. The sale features an extremely wide variety of items, from a pool table and a grand piano to erotic art, mannequins and a human hamster wheel. "It's not your grandmother's estate sale," said Kink.com spokesperson Mike Stabile. "In our decade in the Armory, we spent almost as much time decorating it as we did shooting in it. There are some truly amazing pieces, and we're excited for them to have new homes." The sale will take place at the historic building's Drill Court from April 6-9. The SF Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103.