Meet the Artist Behind New SF Robin Williams Mural

Like many muralists, Andreas Iglesias began his art career writing graffiti on just about anything he could find. "Being a little kid with spray paint in my hand, it was always trouble," said Iglesias, who goes by "Cobre" in the art world.

Now, at the age of 30, he's all grown up — a professional artist who travels the world painting giant, photorealistic portraits on walls and buildings — especially portraits of those in their older years. Work in progress photo by Hugo. I miss San Francisco already! . . . #graff#graffiti#mural#muralart#muralgraffiti#streetart#artecallejero#portrait#retraro#painting#pintura#realismo#realism#hiperrealismo#hyperrealism#portrait#retrato#onlyspraypaint#onlyspray#noproyector#sinproyector#cobreart#sanfrancisco#robinwilliams#robinwilliamsart#robinwilliamsmural#graffitiamerica#americangraffiti A post shared by Cobre (@cobreart) on Sep 3, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

"In this part of my life i'm painting senior people," he said. "I like to paint them because the wrinkles … I can play a lot with all the little details here and there."

Iglesias spoke to us from his home in Argentina, where he'd just returned after six days in San Francisco. The visit to the Bay was a spontaneous detour after meeting San Francisco mural painter Cameron Moberg at a street art festival in Indiana. Moberg offered him a place to stay and a wall to paint on, near the corner of 7th and Market Streets — a wall where Moberg's own mural had fallen into disrepair over the years. So happy with this project, again curated by my friend @camer1sf, right there in market st. and 6th, San Francisco. My tribute to Robin Williams, for my surprise the 100% of the people loved it! Only good vibes here 🙏. I had the chance to hang with the local legend @jokrae415, and awesome guy and artist, also Joax and Camer1 shared a day painting, hermoso! . . . . . #graff#graffiti#mural#muralart#muralgraffiti#streetart#artecallejero#portrait#retraro#painting#pintura#realismo#realism#hiperrealismo#hyperrealism#portrait#retrato#onlyspraypaint#onlyspray#noproyector#sinproyector#cobreart#sanfrancisco#sf#sanfranciscograffiti#graffitisanfrancisco#americagraffiti#robinwilliams#robinwilliamsart#robinwilliamstribute A post shared by Cobre (@cobreart) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

The two decided to cover up the old mural with a new painting — one of somebody universally loved by the city and the region. The painting of a bearded Robin Williams, as he was depicted in a 2014 issue of Time Magazine, has quickly become a tourist attraction.

Watch the video above to meet the artist and learn about the hidden details of the painting you may not have noticed.