Music lovers, get excited.
The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine and Janet Jackson are slated to headline Outside Lands 2018 in August at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
Future, ODESZA, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Beck, CHVRCHES and Carly Rae Jepsen are just some of the other big names in music scheduled to perform at the annual music festival, which is slated to take place between Aug. 10 and 12.
Three-day passes for the event are available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Interested concertgoers are encouraged to buy their tickets when they go on sale due to the fact that the festival has sold out ahead of time for the past seven years, according to organizers.
Three-day general admission tickets are priced at $375 plus fees. Three-day VIP tickets will cost concertgoers $795 plus fees. Parking passes are priced at $255. A shuttle pass is listed at $48.
Concertgoers do now have the option of paying for their pass in four installments, according to organizers.
Here's a complete list of the Outside Lands 2018 lineup:
The Weeknd
Florence + The Machine
Janet Jackson
Future
Beck
ODESZA
Bon Iver
DJ Snake
Portugal. The Man
N.E.R.D
CHVRCHES
James Blake
Jamie xx
Huey Lewis & The News
Illenium
Mac DeMarco
Tycho
Father John Misty
Carly Rae Jepsen
Chromeo
The Internet
Jessie Ware
BØRNS
Gryffin
The Growlers
Tash Sultana
SOB X RBE
Big Gigantic
Broken Social Scene
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Daniel Caesar
Perfume Genius
GoldLink
Chicano Batman
Jessie Reyez
LP
Rex Orange County
Sabrina Claudio
Margo Price
Kelela
Claptone
Mountain Goats
LAUV
Lizzo
Whethan
Smokepurpp
Quinn XCII
Poolside
Bahamas
Cuco
Amen Dunes
Shannon & The Clams
Aquilo
Dermot Kennedy
Pale Waves
Tyler Childers
Lucy Dacus
Mikky Ekko
Olivia O’Brien
Sasha Sloan
Gang Of Youths
Kailee Morgue
Freya Ridings
Caleborate
Durand Jones & The Indications
Nick Mulvey
GoGo Penguin
Jack Harlow
Knox Fortune
Monophonics
Kikagaku Moyo
Hot Flash Heat Wave
Sweet Plot
Dick Stusso