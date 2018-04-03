Music lovers, get excited.

The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine and Janet Jackson are slated to headline Outside Lands 2018 in August at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Future, ODESZA, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Beck, CHVRCHES and Carly Rae Jepsen are just some of the other big names in music scheduled to perform at the annual music festival, which is slated to take place between Aug. 10 and 12.

Three-day passes for the event are available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Interested concertgoers are encouraged to buy their tickets when they go on sale due to the fact that the festival has sold out ahead of time for the past seven years, according to organizers.

Three-day general admission tickets are priced at $375 plus fees. Three-day VIP tickets will cost concertgoers $795 plus fees. Parking passes are priced at $255. A shuttle pass is listed at $48.

Concertgoers do now have the option of paying for their pass in four installments, according to organizers.

Here's a complete list of the Outside Lands 2018 lineup:

The Weeknd

Florence + The Machine

Janet Jackson

Future

Beck

ODESZA

Bon Iver

DJ Snake

Portugal. The Man

N.E.R.D

CHVRCHES

James Blake

Jamie xx

Huey Lewis & The News

Illenium

Mac DeMarco

Tycho

Father John Misty

Carly Rae Jepsen

Chromeo

The Internet

Jessie Ware

BØRNS

Gryffin

The Growlers

Tash Sultana

SOB X RBE

Big Gigantic

Broken Social Scene

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Daniel Caesar

Perfume Genius

GoldLink

Chicano Batman

Jessie Reyez

LP

Rex Orange County

Sabrina Claudio

Margo Price

Kelela

Claptone

Mountain Goats

LAUV

Lizzo

Whethan

Smokepurpp

Quinn XCII

Poolside

Bahamas

Cuco

Amen Dunes

Shannon & The Clams

Aquilo

Dermot Kennedy

Pale Waves

Tyler Childers

Lucy Dacus

Mikky Ekko

Olivia O’Brien

Sasha Sloan

Gang Of Youths

Kailee Morgue

Freya Ridings

Caleborate

Durand Jones & The Indications

Nick Mulvey

GoGo Penguin

Jack Harlow

Knox Fortune

Monophonics

Kikagaku Moyo

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Sweet Plot

Dick Stusso