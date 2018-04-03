The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson to Headline Outside Lands 2018 - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson to Headline Outside Lands 2018

Other performers include Future, ODESZA, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Beck, CHVRCHES and Carly Rae Jepsen

By Brendan Weber

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson to Headline Outside Lands 2018
    Getty Images
    (L-R) Janet Jackson, Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine, The Weeknd

    Music lovers, get excited.

    The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine and Janet Jackson are slated to headline Outside Lands 2018 in August at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

    Future, ODESZA, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Beck, CHVRCHES and Carly Rae Jepsen are just some of the other big names in music scheduled to perform at the annual music festival, which is slated to take place between Aug. 10 and 12.

    Three-day passes for the event are available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Interested concertgoers are encouraged to buy their tickets when they go on sale due to the fact that the festival has sold out ahead of time for the past seven years, according to organizers.

    Three-day general admission tickets are priced at $375 plus fees. Three-day VIP tickets will cost concertgoers $795 plus fees. Parking passes are priced at $255. A shuttle pass is listed at $48.

    Concertgoers do now have the option of paying for their pass in four installments, according to organizers.

    Here's a complete list of the Outside Lands 2018 lineup:

    The Weeknd

    Florence + The Machine

    Janet Jackson

    Future

    Beck

    ODESZA

    Bon Iver

    DJ Snake

    Portugal. The Man

    N.E.R.D

    CHVRCHES

    James Blake

    Jamie xx

    Huey Lewis & The News

    Illenium

    Mac DeMarco

    Tycho

    Father John Misty

    Carly Rae Jepsen

    Chromeo

    The Internet

    Jessie Ware

    BØRNS

    Gryffin

    The Growlers

    Tash Sultana

    SOB X RBE

    Big Gigantic

    Broken Social Scene

    Rainbow Kitten Surprise

    Daniel Caesar

    Perfume Genius

    GoldLink

    Chicano Batman

    Jessie Reyez

    LP

    Rex Orange County

    Sabrina Claudio

    Margo Price

    Kelela

    Claptone

    Mountain Goats

    LAUV

    Lizzo

    Whethan

    Smokepurpp

    Quinn XCII

    Poolside

    Bahamas

    Cuco

    Amen Dunes

    Shannon & The Clams

    Aquilo

    Dermot Kennedy

    Pale Waves

    Tyler Childers

    Lucy Dacus

    Mikky Ekko

    Olivia O’Brien

    Sasha Sloan

    Gang Of Youths

    Kailee Morgue

    Freya Ridings

    Caleborate

    Durand Jones & The Indications

    Nick Mulvey

    GoGo Penguin

    Jack Harlow

    Knox Fortune

    Monophonics

    Kikagaku Moyo

    Hot Flash Heat Wave

    Sweet Plot

    Dick Stusso

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices