The Bay Area is home to a number of renowned hospitals that provide expert care. This list may be important to keep in hand. U.S. News & World Report has released its best hospital rankings for the nation. These are culled from clinical data from hundreds of medical centers across the country, assessing measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and staffing. Five in the San Francisco Bay Area made the cut. Here they are along with the specialties for which each hospital is nationally ranked. Learn more about the methodology and see full rankings here.



1. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco - #1 in California



Location: 505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143

Phone Number: 415-476-1000

Specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery

NATIONALLY RANKED in 15 Specialties & 9 Children's Specialties

HIGH PERFORMING in 8 Procedures/Conditions

2. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford - #3 in California

Location: 300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305



Phone Number: 650-723-4000

Specialty: Cancer

NATIONALLY RANKED in 13 Specialties

HIGH PERFORMING in 9 Procedures/Conditions

3. University of California, Davis Medical Center, Sacramento - #5 in California

Location: 2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

Phone Number: 916-734-2011

Specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat

NATIONALLY RANKED in 11 Specialties & 5 Children's Specialties

HIGH PERFORMING in 1 Adult Specialty & 7 Procedures/Conditions

4. John Muir Health - Walnut Creek Medical Center, Walnut Creek - #13 in California - #11 in California

Location: 1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598

Phone Number: 925-939-3000

Specialty: Epidemiology

NATIONALLY RANKED in 1 Specialty

HIGH PERFORMING in 6 Adult Specialties & 6 Procedures/Condition

5. Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, San Francisco - #26 in California

Location: 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115

HIGH PERFORMING in 3 Adult Specialties & 3 Procedures/Conditions

Phone Number: 415-833-2000

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center in San Francisco, CA is not nationally ranked in any specialty.

Specialty: Cardiology & Heart Surgery