These 5 Bay Area Hospitals Rank Among the Top in California, New Rankings Show

By Kate Frankel

Published 2 hours ago

    The Bay Area is home to a number of renowned hospitals that provide expert care. This list may be important to keep in hand. U.S. News & World Report has released its best hospital rankings for the nation. These are culled from clinical data from hundreds of medical centers across the country, assessing measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and staffing. Five in the San Francisco Bay Area made the cut. Here they are along with the specialties for which each hospital is nationally ranked. Learn more about the methodology and see full rankings here.

    1. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco - #1 in California

    Location: 505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143

    Phone Number: 415-476-1000

    Specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery

    NATIONALLY RANKED in 15 Specialties & 9 Children's Specialties

    HIGH PERFORMING in 8 Procedures/Conditions

    2. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford - #3 in California

    Location: 300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305

    Phone Number: 650-723-4000

    Specialty: Cancer

    NATIONALLY RANKED in 13 Specialties

    HIGH PERFORMING in 9 Procedures/Conditions

    3. University of California, Davis Medical Center, Sacramento - #5 in California

    Location: 2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

    Phone Number: 916-734-2011

    Specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat

    NATIONALLY RANKED in 11 Specialties & 5 Children's Specialties

    HIGH PERFORMING in 1 Adult Specialty & 7 Procedures/Conditions

    4. John Muir Health - Walnut Creek Medical Center, Walnut Creek - #13 in California - #11 in California

    Location: 1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598

    Phone Number: 925-939-3000

    Specialty: Epidemiology

    NATIONALLY RANKED in 1 Specialty

    HIGH PERFORMING in 6 Adult Specialties & 6 Procedures/Condition

    5. Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, San Francisco - #26 in California

    Location: 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115

    HIGH PERFORMING in 3 Adult Specialties & 3 Procedures/Conditions

    Phone Number: 415-833-2000

    Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center in San Francisco, CA is not nationally ranked in any specialty.

    Specialty: Cardiology & Heart Surgery

