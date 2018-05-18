The Bay Area is home to a number of renowned hospitals that provide expert care. This list may be important to keep in hand. U.S. News & World Report has released its best hospital rankings for the nation. These are culled from clinical data from hundreds of medical centers across the country, assessing measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and staffing. Five in the San Francisco Bay Area made the cut. Here they are along with the specialties for which each hospital is nationally ranked. Learn more about the methodology and see full rankings here.
1. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco - #1 in California
Location: 505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143
Phone Number: 415-476-1000
Specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery
NATIONALLY RANKED in 15 Specialties & 9 Children's Specialties
HIGH PERFORMING in 8 Procedures/Conditions
2. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford - #3 in California
Location: 300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305
Phone Number: 650-723-4000
Specialty: Cancer
NATIONALLY RANKED in 13 Specialties
HIGH PERFORMING in 9 Procedures/Conditions
3. University of California, Davis Medical Center, Sacramento - #5 in California
Location: 2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
Phone Number: 916-734-2011
Specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat
NATIONALLY RANKED in 11 Specialties & 5 Children's Specialties
HIGH PERFORMING in 1 Adult Specialty & 7 Procedures/Conditions
4. John Muir Health - Walnut Creek Medical Center, Walnut Creek - #13 in California - #11 in California
Location: 1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Phone Number: 925-939-3000
Specialty: Epidemiology
NATIONALLY RANKED in 1 Specialty
HIGH PERFORMING in 6 Adult Specialties & 6 Procedures/Condition
5. Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, San Francisco - #26 in California
Location: 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115
HIGH PERFORMING in 3 Adult Specialties & 3 Procedures/Conditions
Phone Number: 415-833-2000
Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center in San Francisco, CA is not nationally ranked in any specialty.
Specialty: Cardiology & Heart Surgery