Bay Area Wakes Up to Thick Fog Blanketing Region

Many Bay Area residents are waking up Tuesday to thick fog blanketing their neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for much of the Bay Area through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Visibility for many locations, including the region's three major airports, has been reduced to a quarter-mile or less, according to the weather service.

The reduced visibility will make for difficult and tricky driving conditions, according to the weather service.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use their low-beam lights.