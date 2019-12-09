A thief on wheels early Monday morning was caught on surveillance camera riding off with a San Jose family’s Christmas decorations. But what he took has more than just a dollar value.

In the neighborhood near Watson Park, people in three homes say someone stole their decorations over the weekend. Monday morning's alleged theft was the latest, a 5:30 a.m. heist by a man on a bicycle. The suspect is seen waiting outside of a San Jose home, then moments later, he appears to ride off with Christmas decorations that were right next to the front door.

"It makes me feel very very violated that someone would be so brazen to do that at your home," said "Lisa," a homeowner who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

She said her reindeer, sleigh and inflatable Santa were taken.

The woman said it was several hundred dollars worth of decorations, but they meant much more to the family.

"What hurts the most is they belonged to my mom, and my mom passed away a year and a half ago," Lisa said. "There's a lot of sentimental value."

On top of that, her young son didn’t understand where the decorations went. Lisa's dad, who lives nearby, was furious.

"They stole from my little grandson," said "Gary," who also did not want to be identified. "He's three and a half years old, and the main thing was this is his joy."

The family has taken down the rest of their decorations except for the lights because they don't want anything else stolen.