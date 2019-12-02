Thieves Hit Los Altos Jewelry Store, Leave Vehicle Behind

A screen shot of security video from Marcel Jewelry design in Los Altos shows thieves who smashed a truck through the front of the store early Monday. (Dec. 2, 2019)

Thieves smashed a truck through the front of a Los Altos jewelry store early Monday morning, made off with some valuable merchandise and left the stolen vehicle behind, according to Los Altos police.

The theft occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at Marcel Jewlery Design in the 200 block of Main Street, police said. The suspects used an unreported stolen work truck and backed into the building multiple times until gaining entry.

The thieves, wearing dust masks, then used tools to smash display cases inside the store as the alarm sounded.

In security video footage recorded before the break-in, the stolen truck is seen pulling up to the store followed by what appears to be a white BMW that apparently was used as the getaway car.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, said it’s the third time his store has been broken into in four months.

But this was the boldest.

"I have very little satisfaction from police," the owner said. "They just took a report and left. They say they don't have enough staff. Maybe, maybe not. We pay enough taxes."

The owner said he's so sick of the burglaries that he may close for good.

It was not known how much merchandise was stolen.