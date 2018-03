It was supposed to be their moment to shine. Instead, a high school robotics team from Cupertino walked away from a competition dismayed and out of tens of thousands of dollars after their robot and gear was stolen. Laura Sambol reports. (Published Monday, Mar 5, 2018)

