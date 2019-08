Suspects believed to be connected to iPhone thefts at the Walnut Creek Apple Store. (Aug. 11, 2019)

Walnut Creek police are searching for multiple people suspected of stealing 16 iPhones from the city's Apple Store.

Three females on Sunday entered the store and swiped the phones, police said. They hopped in a silver Honda Civic, which was driven by a male, and fled the scene.

People who can identify the suspects are asked to contact Officer Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com.