Dozens of Kindles were taken from a third grade class at Markham Elementary School in Oakland during winter break. A total of 40 electronics were taken by thieves district officials say likely went inside through a broken window.

Many of the students at Markhan are low income and don’t have access to technology at home. The recently-donated Kindles would have allowed reading instruction at various levels.

An estimated $4,000 were lost.