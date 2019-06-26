Thieves Steal ATM Machine from Walgreens Store in San Mateo - NBC Bay Area
Thieves Steal ATM Machine from Walgreens Store in San Mateo

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A Walgreens in San Mateo remains closed, almost 20 hours after thieves drove right through its front doors and drove off with an ATM machine. (June 26, 2019)

    A Walgreens in San Mateo remained closed Wednesday night, almost 20 hours after thieves drove right through its front doors and drove off with an ATM machine.

    Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at the store located on 3rd Avenue and Ellsworth, and that the thieves used a stolen vehicle for the heist.

    Both the car and a pried-open ATM were found about a block away.

    It’s unclear how much money was stolen.

    The Walgreen’s was closed all day except for the drive-up window, and it’s not certain they’ll be opening Thursday.

    Police said there is surveillance video that they may release.

