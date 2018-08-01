Third Lane Could Open on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge: Report

Commuters who take the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge might get some relief for the commute. According to the Marin Independent Journal, a third lane could open as soon as next month. The lane had been scheduled to open in April, but transportation officials say the timeline will move up if testing is successful. The lane would be available going eastbound from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Once the lane does open, the speed limit on the bridge will drop for everyone. It will go from 55 mph to 50 mph. (Published 3 hours ago)

