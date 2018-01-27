Thousands Gather in San Francisco for Annual Walk for Life Rally - NBC Bay Area
Thousands Gather in San Francisco for Annual Walk for Life Rally

By Diana San Juan

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Thousands of Bay Area residents gathered outside of San Francisco’s City Hall to take part in the 14th annual Walk for Life rally. Christie Smith reports.

    Thousands of Bay Area residents gathered outside of San Francisco’s City Hall to take part in the 14th annual Walk for Life rally.

    The nation-wide event is run by the Walk for Life Organization with the purpose to send a vocal and visual message protesting abortion and to stand up for the lives of unborn children and their families.

    Organizers expect some 50,000 participants, AP reports.

    The event began with a Roman Catholic Mass and a rally at the Civic Center Plaza where speakers called abortion evil and harmful to women, AP reports.

    The march comes a week after President Trump addressed anti-abortion activists at a Washington, D.C. march.

    Protesters usually gather every Jan. 22, on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

