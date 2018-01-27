Thousands of Bay Area residents gathered outside of San Francisco’s City Hall to take part in the 14th annual Walk for Life rally.
The nation-wide event is run by the Walk for Life Organization with the purpose to send a vocal and visual message protesting abortion and to stand up for the lives of unborn children and their families.
Organizers expect some 50,000 participants, AP reports.
The event began with a Roman Catholic Mass and a rally at the Civic Center Plaza where speakers called abortion evil and harmful to women, AP reports.
The march comes a week after President Trump addressed anti-abortion activists at a Washington, D.C. march.
Protesters usually gather every Jan. 22, on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.