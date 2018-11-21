Thousands of PG&E customers are without power Wednesday morning in San Francisco and across the Bay Area as the region feels the cold drops of significant rain for the first time in months.

PG&E first reported outage affecting over 3,000 customers just before 10 a.m. in the Mission District. The utilities company later reported another outage that affected more than 6,000 other customers in Noe Valley and Dolores Heights.

A power pole reportedly detached on 23rd Street between Florida and Bryant. The owner of "The Spice Jar" restaurant nearby tells NBC Bay Area that employees saw a "pop of fire," at the scene.

The restaurant was told it would take 3 to 4 hours to get service restored, according to the owner.

The official cause of all the outages are under investigation, according to PG&E's website.

Earlier in the day, PG&E also reported 19,000 customers were without power in Pleasant Hill, but the power were restored to most customers before noon.