Thousands Without Power in Sonoma County as Overnight Temps Plummet - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Thousands Without Power in Sonoma County as Overnight Temps Plummet

By Roz Plater

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Battle of the Bays: The Backstory You Need

    Thousands in Sonoma County remained without power Wednesday morning after a chilly night during PG&E’s latest round of public safety power shutoffs.

    PG&E opened a warming center at the Veteran’s Memorial Building for residents without power to keep warm, charge mobile devices, use restrooms and Wi-fi and have hot beverages. Although this outage is smaller than previous outages, about 6,000 people lost power.

    It’s also a hardship for businesses like the Everest Indian Restaurant whose owner spent $1,600 on a generator and cooked in a dimly lit kitchen to accommodate a party planned months ago.

    Other nearby businesses remained closed.

    Once the red flag alert is lifted Wednesday morning PG&E said it will flood the area with crews, so they can start inspecting and re-energizing lines.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices