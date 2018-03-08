3 Juveniles Arrested After Threat at Brentwood Middle School

Three juveniles were arrested Wednesday after an investigation of a threat at a Brentwood middle school, according to Brentwood police. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

Three juveniles were arrested Wednesday after an investigation of a threat at a Brentwood middle school, according to Brentwood police.

Officers responded to Edna Hill Middle School at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a threat to school safety, police said. The investigation revealed that three students had talked about committing an act of violence on campus and threatened a classmate.

Parents of the involved students were notified, and all were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

"It’s important for young people to know that actions have consequences," Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton said.

Video Lethal Shellfish Warning Issued For Three County Coasts

Parents agree and are concerned about how some children seen to make light of a serious issue.

"I’m worried about the threats and everything, whether they are serious or not," parent Amanda Kutchera said. "Just the fact that kids are joking around about it these days."



The three students were booked into Contra Costa County juvenile hall in Martinez on charges of conspiracy and making criminal threats, police said.